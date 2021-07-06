Blackpool band Alright ready for first live gig this month

The band Alright, outside Bootleg Social in Blackpool

The lads from Alright were pleasantly surprised when all the 330 tickets sold out within just three days of going on sale.

Their concert is taking place at the Bootleg Social, Topping Street, on Saturday July 24 in a bill that also includes a live reading from author Nathan Parker and singer songwriter Daisy Atkinson.

The band formed when its members were introduced via mutual friends just before the second lockdown last year and discovered they were on the same musical wavelength.

They began writing songs and have already released a number of singles via online music sites, which have proved popular.

Now, after being together for only a year, they have a set of ten original songs ready to perform at the gig.

Lead singer Joe Darnell 24, said: “I can’t wait for the first show, I don’t feel nervous about it, I’m absolutely buzzing. Probably the nerves will kick in nearer the time, though!

“We didn’t expect the tickets to sell out so quickly, we knew our friends and family would want to come but the feedback has been really good.

“Being on the same bill as Nathan and Daisy means there’s a lot of interest in three different kinds of local performers, so it should be great night.”

The indie band’s catchy, melodic tunes, such as Lover’s Game and Tangerine Dream, seem to have hit a note with online listeners but the lads all have day jobs and the band is unsigned.

Along with Joe and Matt Bunnage , the line-up also features lead guitarist Joe Platt , and Josh Hagan is on drums.

Joe added “We also have another gig in December.”