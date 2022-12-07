Bernice Leahy, 65, wrote ‘Song for Someone’ under the pen name of KD Sherrinford and the book was published last month.

The novel has already been given a rare accolade by its publishers, Extasy Books, receiving the Editor's Choice Gold Medal award for Excellence.

Now Bernice is holding an event which allow for signed copies to be available and extracts of the book to be read out.

Bernice Leahy writes under the pen name of KD Sherrinford Photo: Ashley Barnard Photography

The session takes place in the function room of The Raikes Hall, on Liverpool Road on Friday (December 9) at 7 pm.

The event, featuring dramatic reading by friends of the author, including Shirley Matthews whose father was a friend of Conan Doytle, is ticket-only but there are still places left for people to attend the event.

Bernice, of Leicester Road, who worked as an estate agent in the town for many years, said: “I am looking forward to it, it’s been exciting to have the book published and to be holding this event.

Copies of the novel Song For Someone, by KD Sherrinford - aka Blackpool woman, Bernice Leahy

"Things seem to be taking off with the book already.”

The romantic mystery depicts an unexpected reunion between Holmes and Irene Adler, a former opera singer and actress who originally appeared in Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s short story ‘A Scandal in Bohemia’ – and was one of the few to outsmart the master detective.

In Conan Doyle’s story, Holmes admired Irene for her intelligence but the detective was depicted as having little time or interest in romance.

However, Sherlock Holmes fans have often speculated that there might have been, had circumstances allowed.

In her book, Bernice, of Leicester Road, has taken on Irene as the central character and her relationship with Holmes blossoms as together they face a series of perils.

Bernice has already completed a follow-up novella with the pair, ‘Christmas at the Saporis’.

‘Song for Someone’ was first published as an e-book by Extasy Books on November 18 and on Amazon two days later, and then became available in paperback on November 25.

The shorter ‘Christmas at the Saporis’ is due to be published later this month.