Farewell to Blackpool performance poet 'Melvis'
Friends and fans of Blackpool performance poet Melvyn Ankers are paying tribute to him following his death from cancer at 65.
Melvyn, known as ‘Melvis’, was a familiar face on stages around the resort and at venues such as the bandstand at Stanley Park, relating his verses on a variety of topics.
John McNicholas, a music promoter in the resort who was also a close friend, said: “We have lost a good man.
"Melvyn was a gentle giant and a really much-loved gentleman who delivered his thought-provoking poetry always with a dash of fun often at Stanley Park Bandstand on summer concerts.
"He was a local lad from Revoe lad and a familar face in pubs such as the Belle Vue and The Saddle man. A big family man and a much respected figure.”
There is a ‘big send-off’ planned for Melvyn on Saturday, January 21 at Blackpool Cricket Club, Stanley Park from 1pm onwards
But in the meantime, tribute around the resort will include the dedication of the Bootleg Social venue’s open mic night on Wednesday, December 7 as a Melvis-themed memorial night.
It will feature seven local poets each reading a Melvis poem to pay their respects.
His close friend Chris Newiss will also deliver a poem he recently wrote to commemorate the Melvis’ life.
Doors at the Topping Street venue open at 7pm and the first act will take to the stage at 8pm.
Here is a typical Melvis poem, about seagulls:
JONATHON GIVE ME SOME SEAGULL
Boys and girls now all take heed
If you're planning outdoor feeds
Id just like you all to know
About this place you shouldn't go
Outside the Houndshill centre doors
There waits a thief with greedy paws
He sits astride the lamp post pole
Whilst eyeing up your sausage roll
And all the other tasty treats
The sandwiches filled with cold meats
The trays that full of fish and chips
That will not pass your human lips
And he is clever he is cunning
No one ever sees him coming
I saw this girl a happy shopper
I shouted and I tried to stop her
I said you're going to come a cropper
Has she bit upon a whopper
But the seagull caught her on the hopper
She did not hear his beating wings
And there by lost her Burger King
And from your port and from your starboard
Hell take your pizza packed in cardboard
At your rear behind your back
He'll swoop around for your Big Mac
I tell him my foods not for sharing
And ask him to go hunting herrings
I'd like to turn the other cheek
But every day of every week
He's mugging someone with his beak
So I'll never sleep I will not rest
Till I rid us of this pesky pest
I'm going to go and find his nest
And when I find the Rocky ledge
I'll abseil over the cliff Edge
And when I do I'll break his legs
As well as smashing all his eggs
Because he nicked my pie from Greggs