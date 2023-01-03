The Commander of the Order of the British Empire award, given to Bev for services to further education, is the highest-ranking Order of the British Empire award and adds to the OBE she received in 2018.

The award recognises the longstanding contribution to further education of Bev, who is also chief executive of the college, through her leadership there, in her national roles as a non-executive director of the Board of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, co-author of the Augar Report and Sainsbury Review and locally as a member of Lancashire LEP’s Skills and Employment Board and Blackpool’s Town Deal Board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bev said: “This honour is in recognition of the work of everyone who chooses to work in further education and particularly my colleagues at Blackpool and the Fylde College whose tireless commitment to our students, apprentices, employer-partners and the wider community is beyond commendable.

Bev Robinson, principal and chief executive of Blackpool and the Fylde College.

“The FE sector is wholly inclusive, enabling people of all ages, from all backgrounds, the opportunity to thrive and succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are the powerhouse behind the much-needed skills revolution, working in partnership with industry to develop the highly skilled workforce needed to drive the UK economy, whilst enabling all apprentices and students to develop the knowledge, skills and attributes to secure lifelong, enriching careers.

"I am delighted that this work has been recognised in this way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel truly privileged and extremely humbled to be awarded this honour.”

Since Bev joined Blackpool and the Fylde College in April 2013, the college has focussed on education and training which drives the economy, delivers a skilled workforce for industry and secures sustainable and vibrant career opportunities for students and apprentices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key achievements at the college include it being awarded Bachelor’s Degree Awarding Powers last September and in Augits 2021, it being selected as World Skills Centre of Excellence for engineering, automotive and computing.

It has been ranked in the top three per cent of further education colleges in England for six consecutive years for student success and is the largest single college provider of degree level education in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad