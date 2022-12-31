Former Blackpool soldier Jordan Wylie awarded MBE in New Year's Honours for services to charity

The 39-year-old, who is one of the stars of Channel 4’s Hunted TV show, has been recognised by the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for his outstanding contribution to charity and children’s education on the Horn of Africa.

Jordan, a former pupil of Layton Primary and Collegiate schools, has been volunteering for various children’s charities for over a decade but notably designed and opened a new school in Djibouti in May 2021 after many years of fundraising to keep a promise to a young boy.

The lifelong Seasiders fan from Grange Park, who now lives in Hampshire but has been visiting family locally over the festive break, has also been volunteering with Army Cadets for many years after he was appointed their UK National Ambassdor in 2017.

Jordan Wylie has been awarded an MBE for his charity work overseas

Of his honour, Jordan said: “To be honest, I was in absolute shock when I received a letter from the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Development Affairs - I thought it was a prank and I called the number to verify it was real.

"Although I have been awarded an MBE, it is important to highlight that so many people have helped me with the school and education projects in Djibouti.

"I have been very fortunate to work with some amazing and very inspiring people and volunteers who are committed to helping young people access education, regardless of social status or background.

Jordan Wylie in his army days

“It has also been a privilege to work directly with Her Excellency Jo McPhail, His Majesty’s official ambassador to Djibouti and also the Djibouti national minister of education.

"This award recognises the work of so many kind, hardworking and selfless people and I hope it will help us do more important work in the region moving forward.

"It’s amazing for His Majesty the King to acknowledge the work we have done and alongside being a dad to my teenage daughter, it’s up there with one of my greatest achievements in life.

"As far as Blackpool is concerned, I hope it shows local children that whatever your start in life, you can achieve. It’s down to you – believe in yourself and anything is possible.”

Jordan Wylie is now a fund-raising adventurer who is a familiar face on TV's Hunted.

