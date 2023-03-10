Chris Cooper, 77, had a heart attack while rehearsing for his next play with the Blackpool Operatic Players, on Feb 21. He died later that night at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Chris was due to perform at the Grand Theatre next month, with the amateur club he’d been a member of since 1964.

Martyn Cooper, Chris’ son, told Blackpool Gazette: “It came out of the blue and nobody expected it. He was on stage, he was doing what he loves and he was with all his friends. He devoted his whole life to the operatic society, so it was very fitting.”

Chris, from Layton, was a well known and loved performer in amateur societies across the Fylde. The Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company (BFLOC) said if there wasn't a role for him, he’d made sure to have them write one in, just for him.

BFLOC said: “His infectious laughter, sense of humour and absolute kindness to others made him a very special man. Always with a smile, and always there to welcome new members to the company with a joke and an invite to the pub.”

Chris lived with his wife, Sandra, on Riversway. He retired from the NHS at age 60, and devoted the last 17 years to performing – and supporting Blackpool FC.

Chris Cooper with wife, Sandra Cooper and granddaughter Emelia.

Martyn added: “He used to work alongside the physiotherapists at the football club, and he was a massive supporter all his life. It was humbling to walk into [the supporters club] and hear how much everybody loved him. They even had a one minute silence for him.”

The family are now trying to raise funds to provide portable defibrillators at the rehearsal venues used by the various amateur dramatic societies on the Fylde coast.