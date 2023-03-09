News you can trust since 1873
Lytham Hall's refurbished cafe - here's a first look inside

Lytham Hall has been shaping for the new tourist season in style by refurbishing its popular cafe – and here’s a first look inside.

By Tony Durkin
50 minutes ago

The cafe is now full open again seven days a week after the nine-day refurbishment and offers a wide range of refreshments for visitors to the Grade I-listed Georgian mansion house.

It’s a vital source of revenue for the Hall, which is a charity relying on donations and volunteers for its upkeep.

The reopening of the cafe came in the same week Lytham Hall officials received a £52,000 donation boost thanks to the Alfie Boe concert in the grounds of the venue last summer.

Another view inside the refurbished cafe at Lytham Hall

Another view inside the refurbished cafe at Lytham Hall

The counter at the new-look Lytham Hall cafe.

The counter at the new-look Lytham Hall cafe.

Lytham Hall's cafe has a smart new look following the refurbishment.

Lytham Hall's cafe has a smart new look following the refurbishment.

The cafe is a vital source of revenue for the Georgian mansion with a proud history.

The cafe is a vital source of revenue for the Georgian mansion with a proud history.

