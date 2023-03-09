Lytham Hall's refurbished cafe - here's a first look inside
Lytham Hall has been shaping for the new tourist season in style by refurbishing its popular cafe – and here’s a first look inside.
The cafe is now full open again seven days a week after the nine-day refurbishment and offers a wide range of refreshments for visitors to the Grade I-listed Georgian mansion house.
It’s a vital source of revenue for the Hall, which is a charity relying on donations and volunteers for its upkeep.
The reopening of the cafe came in the same week Lytham Hall officials received a £52,000 donation boost thanks to the Alfie Boe concert in the grounds of the venue last summer.