Lee Howick, 33, of Dudley Avenue, North Shore, died on New Year's Day 2021 after being diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer in March the year before.

Many friends of the dad-of-two were unable to attend his funeral because of Covid restrictions and instead lined the route from his home to the chapel.

Now Stacey Howick, who married Lee in December 2020, is organising the black tie ball so that it can be proper tribute to Lee, as well as raising vital funds for Trinity Hospice.

Lee and Stacey Howick. Stacey is organising a black tie ball which will celebrate Lee's life after his death from cancer on New Year's Day, 2021.

The event is taking place at Blackpool’s Imperial Hotel on Saturday November 12, from 6.30pm until late.

It will include a three-course meal, a band, DJ, raffle, and silent auction.

An impressive range of prizes have already been donated to the raffle and auction.

Stacey Howick with stepson James-Lee and her daughter Dorothy.

Stacey, 34, a sister on Blackpool Victoria Hospital's neonatal unit, said: “Trinity Hospice were amazing when Lee was really ill, and they were so good with the whole family.

"They do such a good job and I always wanted to organise something like this as a way of thanking them.

"I know how much it costs to run Trinity and the Brian House Children’s Hospice.

"The ball is open to everyone, not just people who knew Lee, and it will be a good night for everyone”

Stacey and Lee Howick with James-Lee and Dorothy

The big night will also serve as a celebration of Lee’s life, however.

Stacey added: “When Lee died it was in the middle of Covid and not everyone could attend his funeral and celebrate his life.

"So this will be a chance to do that as well.

"He was a football coach and he knew so many people and made very good friends.

"It’s tough losing someone like we lost Lee, and to be honest I still have good days and bad days.

"He helped me with so many things and I often think what he would tell me if i had a problem.

"But I’m lucky in that my family, Lee’s family and all our friends have been brilliant, they’ve all helped me so much.”

Lee, who was dad to James-Lee, 10, and Dorothy, two, was a building surveyor and for several years also coached the Bispham Junior Football Federation (BJFF) Lasers team.

After his death the club described him as "a passionate coach, a passionate father, a passionate husband" who "fought his illness with bravery and dignity".

Lee's son James-Lee made headlines last year while raising more than £30,000 by completing various challenges to help fund holistic treatments for Lee, who is also survived by his parents Kathy and Nigel, and his sister Kelly.

Tickets to the black tie ball cost £50 and each ticket will include one free entry into the raffle.

All proceeds to the event will go to Trinity Hospice.

it costs ten million pounds a year to run the two hospices and although Trinity receives various pots of support, its fundraising team still has to find a massive six million pounds a year to cover its overheads, relying heavily on fundraisers like the black tie ball.