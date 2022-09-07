Sarah Wade, 42, has been singing non-professionally for years and has been praised for her voice.

Once a month she can be found co-hosting a karaoke evening at the Great Fortune House Chinese restaurant on Victoria Road West, in Thornton, alongside former East Enders actress Cheryl Ferguson, who has links to the area.

She says Cheryl has given her plenty of encouragement, as have others at the restaurant.

Sarah Wade is looking for work as a singer and doesn't think her blindness should hold her back

Sarah, who has been blind from birth and does not work at the moment, has even had a number of agents but she says she has never been put forward for work.

She longs to work professionally as a singer and is trying to earn enough money from singing to qualify for an Equity card, the proof of membership of the actors’ union which can open the door to potential employment.

But she believes the fact she is blind is causing agents and venues to shun her.

Sarah said: "I don’t expect people to give me work just because I am blind, but I feel I should be given a chance.

“Wherever I have sung I have had a good response and audiences say that I have a good vocal range.

"I can sing Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, folk, country, musical theatre songs and pop hits from the 1960s and ‘70s.

"I have even had three agents who all told me they would be able to get me work, but they never have. Instead they got other people work.

"I sing at karaoke events, just to be heard. I even have business cards with me. I know the words to lots of songs, I don’t need to see the karaoke screen.

"Audiences are supportive but I definitely think being blind is still an issue for venues.

"I need to earn at least £500 from professional work in the entertainment industry to get an Equity card, but I’m nowhere near that, and without getting the chance I never will be.”

Sarah’s husband Andrew Wade, 72, is also blind and is training in sound work to support her.