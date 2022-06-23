The album Home of the Mad and the Shameless is the third in a trilogy of works following two EP releases and there are sure to be plenty of tracks from all three to enjoy when they take to the stage of Scream and Shake, Birley Street on release night.

"We’re really pleased with it and hope people enjoy it,” said lead singer Jamie Cook, who comes from a long line of showmen via the families of both mum Karen (nee Sedgwick) and dad Reuben.

He has been in bands since he was a young teenager and Black Eddy was formed in 2013. The band has been a popular draw at various Blackpool venue over the years and has played all over the North West and beyond.

Black Eddy

Along with Jamie, the band currently consists of Luke Winters on bass, Joel Winters on guitar and Thomas Singleton on drums.

Jamie is proud of his family’s place in Showland, as showmen call their community.

"They travelled from the very early 1900s under the name of the Sedgwick’s Menagerie, one of the biggest travelling attractions of the time and known in many countries throughout Europe,” he said.

Jamie’s great grandad was also responsible for forming The Showmen’s Guild in 1917.