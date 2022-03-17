Their incendiary debut album Inflammable Material, including their hit single Alternative Ulster, was considered to be a punk classic, reflecting the war weariness of a generation growing up in Northern Ireland at the height of The Troubles.

Blackpool will once again be at the centre of the punk universe for four days in August with Rebellion bringing together hundreds of British and American acts from the punk scene’s various eras.

“It hasn’t been easy to pull all these amazing bands like SLF together, but this year is going to be the biggest and best ever Rebellion seen in Blackpool.,” said the festival’s co-founder Jennie Russell-Smith.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stiff Little Fingers have been confirmed as a major headliner for this summer’s Rebellion Punk Festival in Blackpool

“Our incredible fans, who have so loyally hung on to their tickets for two years, Blackpool Council and the people of Blackpool gave us the financial and moral support to enable Rebellion to survive the pandemic.

“Blackpool has always welcomed Rebellion with open arms – together they’ve all helped keep the festival going.”

Organisers were forced to postpone Rebellion in 2020 due to the coronavirus health emergency.

And last year’s Rebellion was limited to a single day – Holidays in the Sun 25 - at the Winter Gardens because of Covid restrictions.

Electro wizard Gary Numan

“I get very emotional talking about 2020,” she said.

“It was the hardest decision of my life to postpone Rebellion that summer.

“I was completely heartbroken.”

Flashback to a previous Rebellion Punk Festival in Blackpool

She added: “But having two years off from the main festival (last year was one day only) has energised me.

“I asked myself: How do we make Rebellion even better?

Russell-Smith says the launch of a brand-new open-air stage on the promenade – called R Fest – can help attract a wider audience to the festival.

R-Fest, with a capacity for 15,000 fans, will host Levellers, The Stranglers, Toyah, Squeeze, electro wizard Gary Numan and many more acts from August 4-7.

“I can’t think of a more beautiful or spectacular place for a music stage, we are so excited about this new addition to Rebellion and for Blackpool,” she said.

“We’ve had an eye on this space for a while, and when I took one look at the comedy carpet in front of Blackpool tower, I knew it would be an amazing space to put a gig on, in between the tower and the Irish Sea.

“We’ve generated so many fresh ideas and hopefully some new fans who come to see the acts playing at the R-Fest stage will soon realise why Blackpool is such a special place for our summer gatherings.”

And this summer’s stellar line-up for Blackpool’s four days of punk mayhem already includes American punks Circle Jerks, Sham 69, Cockney Rejects, Dreadzone, The Rezillos and Ruts DC.

“I think the core of Rebellion is still the same, but it has developed and changed with the years,” said Russell-Smith.

“It is a lot more diverse now.

“The people on the scene are tolerant and friendly which is what is at its heart.

“I’m not sure punk has even reached its peak yet.”

Day tickets are available at £50 per day for the R Fest stage.

However, if you are a Rebellion weekend ticket holder it is free of charge.