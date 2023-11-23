A Bispham man is out to bring some welcome festive cheer when he switches on his colourful festive lights display in his front garden this Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adrian Moore, 50, of Beaufort Avenue, has been putting up these Christmas displays for the past five years but says this one will be bigger and better than ever.

Apart from hoping to cheer people up, Adrian is also out to raise money for Trinity Hospice and Brian House, in Bispham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s display features 32 candy canes, a Santa train and a Santa sleigh, two snowmen, two illuminated Christmas trees and two bells.

How Adrian Moore's festive display, at his home in Bispham, looked last year

Adrian’s called the display Candy Cane Lane.

Altogether, there will be no less than 50,000 LED lighting the collection up.

Adrian, a father of four who is married to Natalie, said: “As a family we love Christmas and I started doing this for the children.

Adrian Moore outside his Bispham home

"Over the years it has snowballed, partly because it is on the route of the Santa Comes to Bispham Parade and someone suggested it would be a great way to raise funds for the hospices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve developed the collection over the last few years and we have had one of the features, a snowman, for 10 years, going back to when we lived in Burton-on-Trent in Staffordshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian is often asked if he gets hit with an expensive electric bill because of the lights display.

But he says: “In the past I would never have been able to afford it but the advent of LED lights have changed everything.

"The bill for whole thing over December will be no more than £50 – each day it costs less than boiling the kettle twice!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help get the message across about the fundraising aspect of the display Adrian, the manager of a food wholesale firm, has put out leaflets on how people can donate.

He has set up a GoFundMe page with a special QR code for people to use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to that, there are collecting tins at the front of the garden.

He added: “Trinity and Brian House do a brilliant job and they have been really supportive of my efforts this year.”

To support the fund visit the GoFundMe page here.