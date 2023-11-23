Motown and Soul Bar Marvin's on Highfield Road is set to welcome customers again after a short temporary closure.

One of Blackpool's most popular nightspots is set to reopen with a festive bang.

The bar, which is part of a chain with other venues in Poulton, Lytham and Blackpool, has been inundated with inquiries about its reopening by residents saddened by it's closure in September.

During the closure we spoke to owner Alex Huckerby, who expressed his focus to get the bar back open by the end of the year.

Alex said: "Marvin’s will re-open on Friday 1st December and will operate every Friday and Saturday in December as well as Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

"I am extremely happy to get the bar back open, moving forward we will have a clear plan for South Shore.

"I really felt we did everything we could to make a success of the venue, unfortunately, we are living through tough times, and we must focus on getting through next 12 months.

"That said I have taken on board a lot of feedback from the locals once again and I hope this time we will have it right for them.

"All I want is to have a bar that is right for the local community, serving great drinks with the best entertainment and atmosphere in the area.

"I am looking forward to seeing our regular faces back in the bar and hopefully some new local customers."

Marvin's bar opened its first venue on Breck Road in Poulton in 2018 followed by the second bar on Lytham’s Henry Street a year later.

The South Shore branch had its opening in August 2022 which was the third venue to open on the Fylde coast, and the first to open in Blackpool.

The second Blackpool venue pened inthe former Co-op bank in Clifton Street in May this year.

Alex said part of his management team’s plan would be to close the venue in the quiet months such as January and February before re-opening for Easter.

Alex said: "In business you must make some tough decisions and closing back in September was a really hard thing to do.

"But this has allowed us to get back into a strong business position and ready to take on 2024 and hopefully expand once more."