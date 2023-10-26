Bill Kenright CBE brought countless shows to Lancashire and referred to Blackpool Grand as his 'favourite theatre in the world'
Venue management have paid tributes to the man who was responsible for bringing some of the biggest hit West-End shows to Blackpool.
Adam Knight, the chief executive of Blackpool Grand said the theatre ‘enjoyed a long and proud association with Bill’s theatrical work’.
Mr Kenwright, who passed away after liver cancer surgery, brought countless musicals and plays to the resort - including Blood Brothers, Dreamboats & Petticoats; Calendar Girls and a record-breaking Summer season of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.
And he once described Blackpool Grand as '...probably my favourite theatre in the world!'
Kenwright had surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver eight weeks ago. He was 78.
Mr Knight said: “Bill Kenwright’s impact on the UK theatre scene is not to be underestimated. Responsible for offering countless members of the profession their first jobs in the theatre, Bill is reputed to have employed more actors than anyone other than the BBC. His passion for theatre, music and film was matched only by that for his beloved Everton Football Club.”
Blackpool Grand Theatre will be joining theatres across the country at 7pm on Thursday 26th October in lighting our building in blue as part of a nationwide mark of respect and in recognition of his outstanding contribution to UK theatre and his football connections.
He added: “Everyone at the Grand Theatre, including our past CEOs, would like to share our deepest condolences with Bill's family and friends and all the BKL team.”