News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Bill Kenright CBE brought countless shows to Lancashire and referred to Blackpool Grand as his 'favourite theatre in the world'

Blackpool Grand Theatre will be lit up in blue as part of a nationwide mark of respect for Bill Kenwright CBE.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Venue management have paid tributes to the man who was responsible for bringing some of the biggest hit West-End shows to Blackpool.

Adam Knight, the chief executive of Blackpool Grand said the theatre ‘enjoyed a long and proud association with Bill’s theatrical work’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Kenwright, who passed away after liver cancer surgery, brought countless musicals and plays to the resort - including Blood Brothers, Dreamboats & Petticoats; Calendar Girls and a record-breaking Summer season of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Most Popular
Bill Kenwright attending the world premiere of Off the Rails, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. The theatre and film producer and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has died at the age of 78.Bill Kenwright attending the world premiere of Off the Rails, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. The theatre and film producer and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has died at the age of 78.
Bill Kenwright attending the world premiere of Off the Rails, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. The theatre and film producer and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has died at the age of 78.

And he once described Blackpool Grand as '...probably my favourite theatre in the world!'

Kenwright had surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver eight weeks ago. He was 78.

Read More
Plan to rid town of eyesore hotels

Mr Knight said: “Bill Kenwright’s impact on the UK theatre scene is not to be underestimated. Responsible for offering countless members of the profession their first jobs in the theatre, Bill is reputed to have employed more actors than anyone other than the BBC. His passion for theatre, music and film was matched only by that for his beloved Everton Football Club.”

Hide Ad

Blackpool Grand Theatre will be joining theatres across the country at 7pm on Thursday 26th October in lighting our building in blue as part of a nationwide mark of respect and in recognition of his outstanding contribution to UK theatre and his football connections.

He added: “Everyone at the Grand Theatre, including our past CEOs, would like to share our deepest condolences with Bill's family and friends and all the BKL team.”

Related topics:LancashireBlackpool