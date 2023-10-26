Blackpool Grand Theatre will be lit up in blue as part of a nationwide mark of respect for Bill Kenwright CBE.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Venue management have paid tributes to the man who was responsible for bringing some of the biggest hit West-End shows to Blackpool.

Adam Knight, the chief executive of Blackpool Grand said the theatre ‘enjoyed a long and proud association with Bill’s theatrical work’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Kenwright, who passed away after liver cancer surgery, brought countless musicals and plays to the resort - including Blood Brothers, Dreamboats & Petticoats; Calendar Girls and a record-breaking Summer season of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Bill Kenwright attending the world premiere of Off the Rails, at the Odeon Leicester Square, London. The theatre and film producer and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright has died at the age of 78.

And he once described Blackpool Grand as '...probably my favourite theatre in the world!'

Kenwright had surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his liver eight weeks ago. He was 78.

Mr Knight said: “Bill Kenwright’s impact on the UK theatre scene is not to be underestimated. Responsible for offering countless members of the profession their first jobs in the theatre, Bill is reputed to have employed more actors than anyone other than the BBC. His passion for theatre, music and film was matched only by that for his beloved Everton Football Club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool Grand Theatre will be joining theatres across the country at 7pm on Thursday 26th October in lighting our building in blue as part of a nationwide mark of respect and in recognition of his outstanding contribution to UK theatre and his football connections.