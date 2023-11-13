Big turn-out for Fleetwood's Remembrance Sunday service as town pays respects to the fallen
Residents of all ages gathered to pay their respects at the 11h hour of the day to to those lost in times of war.
There were serving members of the armed services, veterans associations, civic dignitaries, councillors and various youth groups who joined Fleetwood residents for the poignant occasion at the cenotaph.
Hundreds of people were there for the service, which was led by Rev Carolyn Leitch, vicar of St Nicholas Church, Fleetwood.
The Ode to the Fallen was performed by ex-Royal Navy man Dave Morris, of Fleetwood Old Boys Band, and the Last Post was performed by Caroline Swift.
After the two minute silence, the Reveille was played and Dave Morris gave the Kohema Epitath.
Around 30 organisations laid wreaths as they remembered those lost in times of war, accompanied by the poignant sounds of piper Wesley Gray.
After the service, a trilogy was played by the Old Boys Band, who then led the parade back down Lord Street, where a salute was taken at the Rowntree Clock clock near St Peter’s place.
Liam Burns, chairman of Fleetwood’s Remembrance Sunday Committee, said: “Everyone did us proud, the Remembrance service in Fleetwood goes from strength to strength.
"The weather was cold and wet but there was an excellent turn-out."