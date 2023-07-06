News you can trust since 1873
Best independent shops in Blackpool: Here are 12 of the most popular local businesses recommended by you

Blackpool is filled with amazing independent shops and retailers.
By Jon Peake
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 13:30 BST

We wanted to know your thoughts on which are the best independent shops in and around Blackpool, so we asked on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page for your recommendations.

Here is just a small selection of the independent businesses recommended by you.

Below are 12 of the best independent shops in and around Blackpool recommended by you

1. 12 of the best independent shops in and around Blackpool

Below are 12 of the best independent shops in and around Blackpool recommended by you Photo: Google

Big Woodys can be found on Talbot Road, Blackpool

2. Big Woodys

Big Woodys can be found on Talbot Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

Storytellers, Inc. is on The Crescent in Lytham St Annes

3. Storytellers, Inc.

Storytellers, Inc. is on The Crescent in Lytham St Annes Photo: Google

The Coven Curiosities is on Back North Crescent in Lytham St Annes

4. The Coven

The Coven Curiosities is on Back North Crescent in Lytham St Annes Photo: Facebook

Lytham Beauty Lounge can be found on Clifton Walk, Lytham St Annes

5. Lytham Beauty Lounge

Lytham Beauty Lounge can be found on Clifton Walk, Lytham St Annes Photo: Facebook

Blackpool Shell Shop is on Lytham Road, Blackpool

6. Blackpool Shell Shop

Blackpool Shell Shop is on Lytham Road, Blackpool Photo: Google

The Witches Hat is on Lord Street, Fleetwood

7. The Witches Hat

The Witches Hat is on Lord Street, Fleetwood Photo: Facebook

Vapours Paradise can be found on Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool

8. Vapours Paradise

Vapours Paradise can be found on Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool Photo: Owner

