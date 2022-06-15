It was the first time since 2019 that the event has taken place due to the pandemic, and organisers at the hospice said riders were thrilled to be back.

Around 500 people set off from either AKS school, St Annes, or The Bay Horse pub in Thornton and completed a 15, 18, 30 or 45-mile cycle taking in the best sights across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The money raised will go directly to providing outstanding specialist hospice care to all who need it on the Fylde coast, wherever they are.

Around 500 cyclists supported Trinity Hospice by taking part in the first Beaverbrooks Bike Ride for three years

Trinity’s events manager, Kayleigh Penn, said: “We were so pleased to be able to bring about the return of the Beaverbrooks Bike Ride.

"It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces as people chose to once again support us on two wheels after a three-year break.

“We had so many lovely comments from people who took part; it was great to see them all enjoying this event which means so much to us here at the hospice.

“The winds along the coast proved a challenge for some of our riders, especially for those who chose to set off from St Annes.

"But they were determined not to be defeated and completed their rides in high spirits.

“A huge thank you to everyone who took part and all of those who sponsored them, too, as well as to our sponsors Beaverbrooks and everyone who gave their time on the day to help us put on this successful fundraising event. We truly wouldn’t be here without you.”

The next event in aid of the Bispham-based hospice is Blackpool Colour Run, in which participants will run 3km on the beach at Starr Gate through seven coloured powdered paint stations.

That has proved a big hit with participants of all ages over the years and is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 25.