Trinity Hospice opens 'memory meadow' to families of lost loved ones

The Bispham-based hospice on Low Moor Road will open its ‘Memory Meadow’ to the public with a special memorial event on Sunday, July 17.

A Trinity Hopsice spokesman said: “This summer we will once again be growing our Memory Meadow, remembering your loved ones in our beautiful hospice gardens. And we're excited that for the first time in a long time we'll be able to invite those who are remembering loved ones with us for a special afternoon of remembrance in our beautiful hospice gardens.

“Our Memory Meadow is a truly special place where we love, celebrate and remember those special to us, while supporting the vital hospice care needed in your community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospice memory gardens

“Remembering someone is a way to recognise a life lived, a life shared and a life that touched others. But, most importantly, it is about the special connection we have with those we hold close to our hearts.

“Join us to celebrate those we love and cherish in our garden this summer by dedicating the names of those you love in our Memory Meadow, here in theTrinity Hospice garden. Your loved one’s name will be handwritten on one of our colourful dedication plaques and displayed in our hospice gardens throughout the summer."