The Global Beach Sports festival on St Annes sands

Thousands of people of all ages flocked to the Beach Sports event held on Saturday and Sunday by Global Beach Sports in conjunction with Fylde Council.

A host of different pursuits, from tug of war and rugby to BMX cycling displays and kite flying kept the crowds enthralled in conditions which absolutely, to provide a bumper boost to the Fylde economy – and Global Beach Sports chief executive Jason Harborrow is keen to make it a regular feature on the calendar, perhaps even several times a year.

"It really couldn’t have gone better,” said Jason. “What perfect weather and what a great turnout – the feedback has been phenomenal.

"St Annes beach is a perfect space and it was wonderful to be able to stage the event over two days – we can’t wait to return and the dream would be to come back two or three times a year, perhaps including a smaller event later in the summer.

"We are excited to work with Fylde Council and the response from the private sector has also been encouraging, with many businesses eager to get involved in sponsorship.

"We had people travelling from as far as Gloucester to be involved and the local community’s response was brilliant – there were thousands of people there on Saturday and we thought the numbers might be a little lower on Sunday with it being Mother’s Day, but no.

"We had some special family events, such as mum and son and mum and daughter races, that day to mark the occasion.

"The response to the whole weekend was wonderful and St Annes is the ideal venue.”

Veli Kirk, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership traders’ representative organisation, said: “What a wonderful event – the weather was kind and the community really responded.

"The beach is a wonderful asset for St Annes and this is the ideal way to make the most of it.

"We hope beach sports keep coming back because it’s great for the town’s economy and as a way of encouraging future visitors. Well done to all concerned.”

Fylde Council leader Coun Buckley said: "Summer came early to the golden sands of St Annes at the weekend with visitors and locals alike being treated to an array of beach sports, dance displays and a BMX extreme show, as well as a funfair and food stalls.

"It was enormous fun for all the family and the sunshine topped it off.

"I'm delighted we are working with Global Beach Sports again after a taster session last year.