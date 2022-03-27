Global Beach Sports festival on St Annes beach

PICTURES: Global Beach Sports festival on St Annes beach

It was sports galore on St Annes beach yesterday as the Global Sports Festival rolled into town.

Sunday, 27th March 2022, 11:17 am
Updated Sunday, 27th March 2022, 12:46 pm

Here are some of the best pictures of yesterday’s show.

1. Hundreds gathered on sunny sands

Hundreds of people turned out yesterday for the sunny sports extravaganza, organised by Global Beach Sports in conjunction with Fylde Council.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. 'Bigger and better' than before

The two-day festival, which continues today (March 17) on the sands next to the pier, made its successful single day debut in September 2021 - and quickly made plans to return on a much larger scale.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Kites could be seen from miles around

Kites flying overhead could be seen from miles around as people took part in volleyball, running races, rugby and football matches, cricket and rounders on the golden sands.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. 'The most dangerous eight seconds in sports'

Guests got a taste of life in the rodeo ring on the 'bucking bronco'. Real life bull riding, which involved riders in full cowboy gear clinging for dear life to bucking bulls, has been called "the most dangerous eight seconds in sports."

Photo: Daniel Martino

