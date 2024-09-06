BBC issue statement as fans continue to express concern over missing Zoe Ball

The BBC has issued a statement on the status of Blackool born Radio 2 host Zoe Ball following fan concern over her extended break from her popular breakfast show.

53-year-old Zoe is normally in the Radio 2 studio from 6.30am on weekdays but she has been absent from the breakfast slot for the past five weeks.

Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin have been stepping in for the Blackpool born star during her hiatus, but fans have become increasingly concerned that Zoe may quit the show altogether.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) this week, one fan wrote: "That's now 5 weeks that he's [Scott Mills] covered for her. I feel an announcement is coming that Scott will have the breakfast show full-time. Hope Zoe is ok."

And this was not the first time Zoe’s absence has garned attention with fans having tweeted about it multiple times over the summer.

Responding to fan’s concern, the BBC has now issued a statement in which it confirmed that the radio presenter will in fact be returning to the breakfast slot.

A spokesperson for the broadcaster told the Express: "Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month."

Zoe’s last time on-air came on August 8 and it marked her first show back following another lengthy absence after the death of her mother Julia Peckham from cancer in April.

At the time Zoe wrrote on Instagram: “sleep tight dear Mama... thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.”

Elsewhere, Zoe’s Radio 2 collegaues will be all be heading to Preston this weekend for Radio 2 in the Park.

Whilst Blackpool born Zoe does not currently feature in the DJ line-up, her Boltonian co-stars Sara Cox, Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness are amongst those who do.

You can see the full line-up of all the stars taking to the Radio 2 in the Park Preston stages here.