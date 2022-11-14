BBC Fast and the Farmer-ish presenter Tom Pemberton ready to signal the start of festive season in Lytham

Homegrown celebrity farmer Tom Pemberton will flick the switch to light up Lytham on Saturday November 19.

Thousands of people are expected to turn out to enjoy an afternoon packed with entertainment from 1.45pm until 6pm, with the official lights switch-on between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Lytham farmer Tom, whose You Tube channel success led to him becoming presenter of BBC TV’s The Fast and the Farmer-ish game show and whose debut book was published earlier this year, will be joined on the day by a host of local musicians and singers on the afternoon bill.

Tom recently received the 'Farming Hero; Flying the Flag for British Agriculture' at the British Farming Awards and he says he can’t wait to light up Lytham.

“I am absolutely honoured to have been asked,” he said.

“Lytham is a wonderful town and the place I feel proud to call home. The Switch-On afternoon is always a brilliant occasion and an opportunity to join with family and friends to kick-start the festive season so I can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Lytham Community Choir will open the entertainment with other performers involved to include Flo Maskery, House of Wolves, Daisy Atkinson, Edward Rhodes, Total Rewind and Deadbeats.

Lytham DJ and entertainer Paul O’Brien will be spinning the decks between artists.

Fylde mayor Coun Ben Aitken will be a special guest, BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver will host the event and sign language interpreter Tony Redshaw will be on stage throughout.

While the entertainment is taking place in Clifton Square, Father Christmas will lead a procession around Lytham setting off from the Assembly Rooms on Dicconson Terrace at 4pm.

In addition to the afternoon of entertainment, Lytham Christmas will also welcome Wesley’s Community Cafe and Larder as the event’s official charity partner.