Original guitarist and Bay City Roller legend, Stuart “Woody” Wood, is backed by a trio of talented musicians for the Saturday night (June 11) from 9pm.

And Woody reckons the Rollers’ tour has come at just the right time to give everyone a lift after the grim Covid lockdown, cost-of-living worries and fears over the war in Ukraine.

The Blackpool gig will allow fans to journey back in time to those carefree days of the 70’s when Scotland’s original boy band ruled the charts.

Stuart 'Woody' Wood and the Bay City Rollers are heading to Blackpool's Layton Institute

Selling more than 300 million albums worldwide, the Rollers attracted Tartan-clad fans of all ages as Rollermania swept the globe.

Now, Woody will be playing all those catchy, uplifting hit songs, such as Bye Bye Baby, Give a Little Love, as well as Remember (Sha La La), Shang-a-Lang, Summertime Sensation and many more.

The Edinburgh-born rocker, 65, said: “We’ve all been through some grim times so it’s the perfect occasion to have some fun.

The Bay City Rollers play Preston Guild Hall on Thursday May 15, 1975. Stuart 'Woody' Wood pictured back row, centre.

"We’ve still got some incredibly loyal fans going back around 50 years.

“But what we’ve also noticed is that when they come with their sons or daughters, those younger ones start-off just standing there, and after three songs they’re bopping away with the rest of them!

"We’ll be playing all the hits at the Institute. It’ll be great to be back in Blackpool.”

The Rollers have been re-born with Ian Thomson on lead vocals and guitar, Marcus Cordock on bass guitar, Jamie McGrory on drums and Woody on guitar.