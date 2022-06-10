Now an all-new live spectacular, created by leading theatre show producers Entertainers, will be landing in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens to celebrate the legacy of one of the bestselling artists of all time.

With support from a talented live band, it is billed as “the champion Queen experience that will rock you”.

Entertainers’ director James Taylor promises that the uncanny resemblance to the real thing will “send shivers down your spine” as it charts the award-winning career of Britain’s best loved band, Queen.

He said: “Combining astonishing vocals with a theatrical and flamboyant stage presence, this production will take you on a journey through the band’s countless hits,” says James. “This must-see show features an outstanding band.”

Theatregoers can travel back to the golden age of rock to be treated to all of Queen’s million-selling hits, including, Don’t Stop Me Now, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love, Another One Bites The Dust, We Are The Champions, We Will Rock You, Bohemian Rhapsody and, of course, Radio Ga Ga.

Radio Ga Ga is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.

The show takes place on Thursday July 14, 2022, at 7.30pm at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

For tickets please contact the Box Office on 01253 629 600 wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/radio-ga-ga/

Queen is a British rock band formed in London in 1970. The band was originally made up of Freddie Mercury (lead vocals, piano), Brian May (guitar, vocals), Roger Taylor (drums, vocals) and John Deacon (bass).

