Morecambe’s WBC champion Tyson Fury is all set to fight Ukraine's WBA, IBF and WBO title-holder Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 in Saudi Arabia.

It will be the first undisputed world heavyweight bout of the century and to match the significance of the occasion, yesterday the self-proclaimed Gypsy King revealed his fight song had been newly written and recorded just for him.

What is Tyson Fury’s fight song?

The father of seven will be walking out to a new song called “Can’t Lose This Fight” by a band called the New Hope Club.

The track was developed specifically for Tyson’s fight and was only released yesterday.

New Hope Club (l to r: Reece Bibby, Blake Richardson, George Smith) have recored the fight song for Morecambe champion boxer Tyson Fury. Credit Getty and PA. (credit PA)

Who are New Hope Club?

New Hope Club are a pop trio based in the North of England, made up of Lancashire local Reece Bibby, 25, Cheshire born Blake Richardson, 24, and George Smith, 25, from Bedfordshire.

Reece, who is from Accrington, was previously a member of the band ‘Stereo Kicks’ which was formed during the eleventh series of The X Factor and finished in fifth place.

Stereo Kicks split in July 2015 and the former Hollins Technology College then joined New Hope Club in November 2015, a month after the band was originally formed.

Lancashire born Reece is pictured on the far left alongside his former Stereo Kicks band members in 2014. Credit: Getty

New Hope Club opened for the band The Vamps during their 2016/17 tour and went on to do their own first global tour in 2019.

Their self-titled debut album, released in February 2020, reached Number 5 in the UK album charts and in 2022 they embarked on a UK/US tour.

In total New Hope Club have released 26 singles throughout their career, and here’s hoping their collaboration with Morecambe legend Tyson Fury will be the first to hit the singles charts.

What have New Hope Club said?

The band took to their Instagram page yesterday to share a preview clip of them performing the track with their 675k followers.

In the caption New Hope Club said: “Can’t Lose This Fight”, our official song for the Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk fight is out FRIDAY. We have been huge boxing fans for a long long time & it is an honour to be a part of this historic fight! We hope you enjoy the song.”

Replying to a post by Tyson himself, Reece also said: “Let’s go Tyson! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🥊”

What has Tyson said about the new song?

Tyson shared New Hope Club’s post on his Instagram story before sharing the music video to the song on his main page.

In the caption he told his 6.9 million followers: “This is the #RINGOFFIRE 🔥

“All Roads Lead To @riyadhseason 🇸🇦

“History will be made in centre of the squared circle as @tysonfury and @usykaa meet in a battle for Heavyweight glory. One face and One name to rule to boxing kingdom.

“Thanks and glory to @turkialalshik and the Kingdom 👑