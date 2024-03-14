Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award is one of the most hotly anticipated awards events of the year, and the singular award of the same name is the most coveted prize of all.

Before the nominees are officially announced, a new study, conducted by Kajino, has looked into who the public most want to follow in the footsteps of goalkeeper Mary Earps and be crowned the winner this year.

Lancashire can boast many sportsmen who have reached the top of their field and one of them has been revealed to be the nation’s most popular pick…

How was the data collated?

The research analysed the average monthly Google searches made across the UK for previous and current contenders, to name the most searched-for sports personalities over the last three years.

Using Google Keyword Planner, all the monthly searches made for former BBC Personality of the Year contenders were collected between 2021-24 and scaled against local populations to calculate average searches per 100k residents.

As well as analysing Google searches, the research also collated the current odds across popular bookmakers to calculate contenders’ average odds.

Based on both data points, contenders were then given a final score out of ten, indicating who is most likely to win the award title this year.

Who comes out on top?

Tyson Fury ranks as the most popular choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 according to the study.

With a full sporting calendar ahead for 2024 and no nominees yet in sight, the landscape could change over the course of the year - but with an average monthly search volume of 924,056, Tyson’s popularity is deeply embedded in the nation.

When it comes to the bookmakers, the Morecambe base boxer then held the average odds of 18.9, placing him as the sixth favourite based on current fan bets

Overall 35-year-old Tyson is first place in the prediction rankings with the sum of the combined score from betting odds and search volume standing at 9.7 out of ten.

Tyson Fury has been named the nation's favourite for Sports Personality of the Year

What has been said about the findings?

Hekima Yoshida, Main Editor at Kajino said: “This recent study offers an intriguing insight into the dynamics of public interest and betting odds, especially in the context of predicting the BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

“Tyson Fury's dominance in both Google searches and bookmaker odds is a testament to his widespread appeal and the significant impact of digital engagement on public perception. His Netflix documentary introduced him to an audience beyond boxing, which no doubt has helped his popularity.

“This analysis not only highlights the current favourites but also underscores the potential for emerging talents to disrupt the rankings, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of sports popularity."