The Furies, the Irishman’s latest novel featuring private eye Charlie Parker, is published on Thursday, August 4, and he will be at Plackitt and Booth in Clifton Street for a signing visit the following day.

It’s Connolly’s first tour since before the Covid pandemic and following a previous visit to Lytham for a literary lunch, he has included the base of lunch organisers Plackitt and Booth on his list of favourite UK bookshops.

John Connolly

“We are delighted and really looking forward to welcoming John back,” said Plackitt and Booth co-proprietor Alison Plackitt.

The Furies is the 20th Parker book by the former journalist, whose works also include the Stan Laurel biography ‘he’.