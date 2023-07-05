News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
Disgraced football club boss jailed for 13 years for £15m fraud
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Auditions for ITV's The Voice are being held at Viva Blackpool in the next search for a singing superstar

Auditions for ITV’s The Voice are coming to Blackpool this Friday (July 07) – and you can go along to watch.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

The public are invited to watch the shortlisting round of auditions in Viva Blackpool’s diner and Bert’s Bar from 7PM.

Applications have closed – but it’s a chance to spot some future stars perform for the judges.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The panel are on the lookout for solos, duos and trios, across all musical styles – so expect a good mix of music.

The Voice is holding auditions in Blackpool this Friday night (July 07)The Voice is holding auditions in Blackpool this Friday night (July 07)
The Voice is holding auditions in Blackpool this Friday night (July 07)
Most Popular

A spokesperson told the Gazette: “There’s been such a good caliber of acts this year, so it will be very entertaining and there will be some top agents in the audience too.”

Read More
Blackpool themed colouring book going down a storm

What happens if I get through the first round of The Voice?

Those that impress the panel in Blackpool will go through to the regional auditions ahead of the main show.

If musicians get through to the TV series they will be performing for judges Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am.

Related topics:ITVTom Jones