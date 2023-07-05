The public are invited to watch the shortlisting round of auditions in Viva Blackpool’s diner and Bert’s Bar from 7PM.

Applications have closed – but it’s a chance to spot some future stars perform for the judges.

The panel are on the lookout for solos, duos and trios, across all musical styles – so expect a good mix of music.

The Voice is holding auditions in Blackpool this Friday night (July 07)

A spokesperson told the Gazette: “There’s been such a good caliber of acts this year, so it will be very entertaining and there will be some top agents in the audience too.”

What happens if I get through the first round of The Voice?

Those that impress the panel in Blackpool will go through to the regional auditions ahead of the main show.