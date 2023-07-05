Celebrating the town’s unique character, Blackpool Colouring Fun can be found in gift shops, hotels and attractions right across the resort after being launched this summer by a local couple.

Aimed primarily – but not exclusively – at younger visitors, the 32-page A4 book is packed full of memory making scenes including Blackpool Tower, donkey rides on the beach, rollercoasters and rides, sweet treats and goodies galore.

It is the brainchild of keen travellers Tony and Karen Michael who both grew up in and around Blackpool.

Tony Michael with copies of the Blackpool Colouring Fun colouring book

No matter where they go, the couple always find there is someone who wants to share their memories of a trip to ‘see the lights’ or when they ‘walked down the Golden Mile with a cone of chips’.

The pair were inspired to create the book on a recent trip to Greece where young restaurant diners were given a local scene to colour while they ate.

Tony, a retired college lecturer from Poulton, said: “The pictures were lovely and we knew they were likely to end up in a scrap book or on a fridge back home, a beautiful memory of their holiday forever.

Tony Michael says his colouring book is good for Blackpool

“We looked around for something similar back home and couldn’t believe there isn’t one dedicated to Blackpool. It seemed such a shame, so we put our heads together and did it.

“A trip to Blackpool is a favourite memory of millions of people over the years and the colouring book is the perfect way for children to capture those moments themselves, to explore their own creativity and create something to treasure.”

With the help of artist Aria Jones and a short print run at Printwise in Blackpool, Tony produced 500 copies of the book and began speaking to local hotels and tourist spots.

He could not believe the response.

“Blackpool Tourism wants to sell it in Festival House on the Prom and they’re already on their third order which is amazing. Several of the big hotels are giving it to young guests as a welcome gift and I’ve just taken an order from The Model Village gift shop.

“Some local shops have been good enough to stock it and now I’m talking to some of the big leisure operators and holiday parks as well. It’s been an absolute whirlwind and it’s amazing to think how popular it could become!”

Such was the early interest, that Tony ordered a second print run, and then a third. Just over month after launching, it is now available from several outlets in Blackpool plus Ashworths Pets and Puzzles in Cleveleys, and Carleton News in Carleton.

It is also stocked on Amazon and Ebay for anyone who wants to buy a copy

Anyone who completes a page is encouraged to take a photo and share it to the Blackpool Colouring Fun Facebook page, to show off their skills and inspire others to have a go themselves. Businesses wanting to stock the book can also contact Tony through the page.

The pair have decided they want the book to benefit others in the community by donating 10 per cent of the proceeds to local Blackpool charities.