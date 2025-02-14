Astrologist predicts fate of honorary Lancastrian Ekin-Su on Love Island All Stars
Ahead of the Love Island All Stars final on February 17, astrologer and tarot expert Sunaree Ko from TarotCards.io has analysed the celestial energies surrounding the remaining contestants which includes former UCLan student and Preston resident Ekin-Su.
Using astrology, Sunaree has provided insights into who is most likely to capture the public's vote and secure the title.
The astrologist has settled on three main contenders for the win so take a look at her reasoning below.
Luca & Grace
Luca Bish and Grace Jackson currently lead as favourites, with both their astrological signs, Taurus and Virgo pointing to a strong, grounded connection says Sunaree.
She explained: “Earth sign pairings like Taurus and Virgo are built on trust, reliability, and long-term commitment.
“If they maintain their steady bond, they are the safest bet to win.”
Ekin-Su & Curtis
The astrologist doesn’t think our Lancashire hopeful Ekin-Su and Curtis Pritchard are out of the running however, adding that their Leo-Aquarius dynamic is one of opposites attracting.
Sunaree said: “Leos thrive in the spotlight, and Ekin-Su is a natural at commanding attention.
“Curtis, as an Aquarius, is independent and unpredictable, making for a fascinating balance. If they harness this energy, they could turn their underdog status into a surprise victory.”
Gabby & Casey
Another potential game-changer according to Sunaree is Gabby Allen and Casey O’Gorman, whose Aquarius-Scorpio pairing offers passion and unpredictability.
Sunaree said: “Scorpio’s deep emotional intensity combined with Aquarius’ free-spirited nature creates a magnetic connection.
“If they show vulnerability in the final days, they could win over fans.”
But what are Sunaree’s final predictions?
The atstrologist predicts that as the finale takes place when Venus is in Pisces, audiences will be drawn to couples who demonstrate genuine emotional depth rather than just strategic gameplay.
Sunaree concluded: “The stars suggest that the final outcome remains open, but Luca and Grace have the strongest astrological foundation.
“However, in Love Island, anything can happen.”
Tune in to the Love Island All Stars final on Monday night at 9:00pm on ITV2.
