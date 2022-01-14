Appeal launched against decision to refuse 44 new homes in Fleetwood
A housing group whose application to build 44 homes in Fleetwood was rejected by Wyre planners is appealing against the decision.
Adactus Housing Association intended to build the homes on an open grassed field off Broadway, adjoining the playing fields St Wulstan’s And St Edmund’s RC Primary School.
This application, involving one of the biggest new housing schemes in Fleetwood for several years, sought full planning permission to build the new homes, all of which were intended for affordable rent, and associated landscaping.
The proposals had been recommended for approval by the planning officer.
But in October last year Wyre’s planning committee unanimously rejected the application, which had drawn 29 letters of objection from nearby residents.
Councillors expressed concern that although the land was allocated for housing, the minimum recommended number of homes was 25, almost half of those proposed, meaning the new homes would be relatively cramped on the site..
No provision had been made for green infrastructure on the actual site, such as a children’s play-area, with the applicant instead offering funding for new equipment or sports development in the Memorial Park - almost half a mile away from the proposed homes
There were also concerns that proposals to raise the land further would lead to drainage problems for nearby homes.
After the meeting, Coun Paul Moon, planning committee chairman, said: "The main reason for refusal was the lack of onsite green infrastructure, with no provision for a children’s play area.
“The developer had suggested making contributions to the Memorial Park, but the committee felt that was some distance away and young children shouldn’t be expected to travel to enjoy such amenities."
However, that decision is being challenged.
Jigsaw Homes North, part of Jigsaw Homes Group which is the parent company of Aductus, is appealing to the Planning Inspectorate against the refusal. .
Manchester-based planning consultant Wilmore Barton has outlined reasons why the proposals should not have been refused, concluding that the prosed housing development would be of benefit to Fleetwood and complies with relevant planning guidelines.
The consultants point to the fact that the houses would all offer affordable rent.