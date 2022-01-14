Appeal launched against decision to refuse 44 new homes in Fleetwood

Adactus Housing Association intended to build the homes on an open grassed field off Broadway, adjoining the playing fields St Wulstan’s And St Edmund’s RC Primary School.

This application, involving one of the biggest new housing schemes in Fleetwood for several years, sought full planning permission to build the new homes, all of which were intended for affordable rent, and associated landscaping.

The proposals had been recommended for approval by the planning officer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Land off Broadway earmarked for homes

But in October last year Wyre’s planning committee unanimously rejected the application, which had drawn 29 letters of objection from nearby residents.

Councillors expressed concern that although the land was allocated for housing, the minimum recommended number of homes was 25, almost half of those proposed, meaning the new homes would be relatively cramped on the site..

No provision had been made for green infrastructure on the actual site, such as a children’s play-area, with the applicant instead offering funding for new equipment or sports development in the Memorial Park - almost half a mile away from the proposed homes

There were also concerns that proposals to raise the land further would lead to drainage problems for nearby homes.

After the meeting, Coun Paul Moon, planning committee chairman, said: "The main reason for refusal was the lack of onsite green infrastructure, with no provision for a children’s play area.

“The developer had suggested making contributions to the Memorial Park, but the committee felt that was some distance away and young children shouldn’t be expected to travel to enjoy such amenities."

However, that decision is being challenged.

Jigsaw Homes North, part of Jigsaw Homes Group which is the parent company of Aductus, is appealing to the Planning Inspectorate against the refusal. .

Manchester-based planning consultant Wilmore Barton has outlined reasons why the proposals should not have been refused, concluding that the prosed housing development would be of benefit to Fleetwood and complies with relevant planning guidelines.