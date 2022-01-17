Missing Blackpool man found dead in woods took his own life, court rules
A Blackpool man who was found dead in woods two weeks after disappearing from his home took his own life, a court has ruled.
David Buckley, 39, was last seen alive on Reads Avenue, where he lived, on August 10 last year.
His body was found in a wooded area off Rough Heys Lane at 6.30pm on August 23. It appeared he had been dead for some time.
A post-mortem carried out by Dr Sameer Shaktawat revealed ligature marks around his neck, and it was determined the cause of death was hanging. A toxicology report could not be carried out, however, due to the state of Mr Buckley's remains.
Handing down a conclusion of suicide at his inquest at Blackpool town hall last week, coroner Louise Rae said: "The deceased had a history of psychosis and drug use which was being treated by local drug and alcohol services and he was taking part in a drug programme as part of his supervision order through the probation service.
"On the August 10 2021, he was last seen alive by his ex-partner and was reported missing on August 13 by a neighbour. On August 23 the deceased's decomposed body was discovered by the police, suspended by improvised ligature attached to a tree in a woodland area off a footpath off Rough Heys Lane in Blackpool."
