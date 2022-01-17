Missing Blackpool man found dead in woods took his own life, court rules

David Buckley, 39, was last seen alive on Reads Avenue, where he lived, on August 10 last year.

His body was found in a wooded area off Rough Heys Lane at 6.30pm on August 23. It appeared he had been dead for some time.

A post-mortem carried out by Dr Sameer Shaktawat revealed ligature marks around his neck, and it was determined the cause of death was hanging. A toxicology report could not be carried out, however, due to the state of Mr Buckley's remains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Buckley, 39. Picture from Lancashire police

Handing down a conclusion of suicide at his inquest at Blackpool town hall last week, coroner Louise Rae said: "The deceased had a history of psychosis and drug use which was being treated by local drug and alcohol services and he was taking part in a drug programme as part of his supervision order through the probation service.

"On the August 10 2021, he was last seen alive by his ex-partner and was reported missing on August 13 by a neighbour. On August 23 the deceased's decomposed body was discovered by the police, suspended by improvised ligature attached to a tree in a woodland area off a footpath off Rough Heys Lane in Blackpool."