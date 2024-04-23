Anthony Joshua provides an update on the highly anticipated Tyson Fury fight
Talks of a fight between the London and Morecambe based boxers have been ongoing since 2018 when father of seven Tyson, 35, called out AJ during his fight with the American professional boxer Deontay Wilder in 2018.
The bout has never been arranged however and seemed less likely to happen in recent years following 34-year-old AJ’s two defeats against Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in 2011 and 2022 - who Tyson is preparing to take on in an undisputed heavyweight title fight on May 18.
But as AJ is now on the comeback trail - winning his last four fights- talks appear to be alive again and the Watford born sportsman has even provided a new update on the Joshua vs Fury fight whilst he was out watching the London Marathon on Sunday.
What did Anthony Joshua say?
AJ told the BBC’s Gabby Logan: "Boxing is changing a lot, there is a new player, Turki Alalshikh, who is taking the world by storm.
"He is doing what he wants for the fans, it's amazing.
“So if the fans demand it, I know that he will deliver. I know the fans want me and Fury, I want that.
"I'm not going to give away plans, but he is a man of action.
"It's coming, most definitely it's coming."
When is the fight coming?
When Gabby asked if the Tyson fight would be his next, AJ replied: “"To be honest, he said be ready for September.
"Why he said that is because they have got a fight on June 1, all the heavyweights, five vs five, Eddie Hearn vs Frank Warren.
"And they have got Fury vs Usyk in May. And then they will have me in September. It's unbelievable."
