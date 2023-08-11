The prospect of more new bars potentially opening in Poulton have sparked interest on the Fylde coast – but not all the town’s residents are happy.

Although Poulton has become known for its vibrant night-time economy, with stylish bars and a broad variety of restaurants, many residents say that what the town is crying out for is new shops.

In the past four years alone a steady stream of new bars and eateries have opened in the town centre.

These have proved popular additions to Poulton’s night scene and, apart from the gleaming new drinking establishments, have included Mexican, Turkish Japanese, Italian and Indian restaurants, adding to the diversity of the town’s dining out choice.

But few new daytime shops are opening, while even more new could bars could be on their way, with a number of ‘change of use’ planning applications still pending with planners.

The latest such application lodged with planners would see an existing and popular shop, Card Factory on Ball Street, transformed into a ‘bar and restaurant’.

An older application still waiting for a planning decision concerns the former Lloyds Bank branch at 9 Market Place, with plans lodged to transform it into a wine bar.

A few blocks away, proposals to transform the former Santander Bank at 18 Market Place into another swanky wine bar was granted planning permission last year, although the premises currently remain empty.

There are also plans pending with planners to transform the town’s former police station, also on Market Place, into an artisan food hall.

Some Gazette readers from Poulton voiced frustration at the possibility of yet more drinking/earing establishments opening, after reading about the plans for Card Factory.

Others, however, say the plans are better than boarded-up, empty buildings, while others say not enough people use the existing shops and would rather shop online.

What they say

Kim West said: “The people of Poulton need to keep their shops , Card Factory is very needed and used by many here, please do not change this.

“Definitely no more eateries!”

Andrea Stafford reacted: “As if we need yet another bar.

"We need shops to keep the town alive. Poulton has enough bars and restaurants as it is!”

Yvonnne Quinn said: “Another bar, really, isn't there enough in Poulton for such a little town?”

Marilyn Lloyd added: “We need shops for local people not another bar/ restaurant!”

But Adam Kean said: “Poulton is an old town, not many people use shops like they use to, so it's better to turn it into a bar. “Would you rather just see it boarded up and empty for years to come?”

And Asa Sr said: “Don’t blame business people for what’s on your high street, blame yourself every time you’ve made that little purchase off Amazon.”

Some other recent applications granted

In 2019, a ‘change of use’ planning permission was granted to transform the former Out 'N' About outdoor shop at 25 Breck Road into a new deli bar – and Biviano’s opened.

In 2021, the former Nat West Bank on the corner of Market Place opened as a new pub/bar, Stocks and Shillings.