All other shows this week, through to Saturday, including matinees onWednesday and Saturday, are currently due to go ahead, said a spokesman for the Grand.

The show, coming to Blackpool as part of a national tour, is described as a “cleverly creative production” of George Orwell’s Animal Farm, “bringing the famous farmyard fiercely to life”, with puppetry from Toby Olié, whose credits include War Horse, Running Wild and Goodnight Mister Tom.

Animal Farm is at the Grand Theatre until Saturday

Toby joins a talented team of renowned theatre professionals who have expertly re-imagined Orwell’s world-famous fable of a revolution and its aftermath to breathe exciting new life into Napoleon, Snowball, Boxer and all the animals of Manor Farm.

This production has been adapted and directed by the multi award-winning Robert Icke with set design from four-time Olivier Award-winner Bunny Christie.