Aspiring young dancers got a lovely surprise when a Strictly Come Dancing couple visited their school to rehearse in Blackpool.

The pupils at Centre Stage Academy were delighted to find Angela Rippon was practising her routine in their studio, with partner, Kai Widdrington.

Nicky Figgins who owns the dance school on Naventis Court, describes Angela as ‘purely beautiful’ and ‘an inspiration’.

She said: "We absolutely loved having Angela and Kai rehearsing in our studios and meeting some of our students!”

Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington rehearsed at Centre Stage Academy. Pictured with pupils and principal, Nicky Figgins

The veteran broadcaster returned to Blackpool decades after hosting Come Dancing, the classic inter-regional amateur dance contest that inspired Strictly Come Dancing, as she performed an American Smooth to Tea for Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

She was knocked out of the competition on Sunday, after a dance-off with Bobby and Dianne.

Last year, the dance academy hosted Dianne Buswell and her celebrity partner, Tyler West, during the Blackpool visit.

And Dianne, who has been on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, even had a dance with a ten year old ‘superfan’ – called Lily.

