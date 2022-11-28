Blackpool dance school students had a surprise visit from Strictly couple Diane Buswell and Tyler West.

The Strictly professional and her partner, Tyler West, had booked the studio at Centre Stage Academy to rehearse before the big event at Blackpool Tower Ballroom last weekend.

The celebrity pair met some of the pupils – and left behind a souvenir while practising their Salsa to a KC & The Sunshine Band disco megamix.

The kids kept feathers and sequins

Nicky Figgins owns the dance school on Singleton Street, which is shared with Phil Winston’s Danceworks. She said: “They were absolutely gorgeous. They did their first dress rehearsal in my studio – the kids have kept the feathers and sequins that fell off to remember the day. The kids were very professional and left them alone to rehearse.”

"She remembered meeting her and they had a dance together”

And Dianne, who has been on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, even had a dance with a ten year old ‘superfan’.

Nicky added: “I told her Lily has two idols, me and Dianne. She met her twice after shows at the Opera House and in her locker she has a picture of herself in a Latin dance outfit, with Dianne. When I showed Diane she said she remembered meeting her and the next day they had a dance together to Proud Mary.”

Strictly back next year?

And Nicky said that Dianne loved the Centre Stage studio so much that she hopes to come back next year.

"Knowing the dancers were in my studios fills me with such a pride.”

