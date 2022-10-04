As well as individual lessons, Angela will be leading the school’s new project Blackpool Music School Community Choir.

The choir will meet weekly on Tuesdays at 1pm for an hour at Blackpool Music School, 420 Waterloo Road.

Anyone who would like should call 01253 695398.

Co-founder John Shaw with students at Blackpool Music School

The school was founded as Blackpool Music Academy in January 2006 by John Shaw and his friend Jim Lomas to provide high-quality music lessons at a minimal price.

Its original base was in Springfield Greenlands Methodist Church and it relocated to Waterloo Road five years later.

Mr Shaw initially set up the academy to appeal to disabled would-be musicians after a back operation meant he had to use a wheelchair.

