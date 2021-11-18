Blackpool music students' show was a success
Deputy mayor said the Blackpool Music School fundraiser was 'absolutely outstanding', and raised £500
Students of Blackpool Music School performed their first show in two years after missing out in 2020.
The deputy mayor gave out certificates on the night of the fundraiser, which marked the young artists’ achievements after a challenging year.
Coun Paula Burdess said: “The performances were absolutely outstanding. It was so professional and it showed how much incredible talent our young people have. I encourage them all to keep up their hard work.”
John Shaw, head of the academy, said online classes helped students to keep learning during the pandemic, but weren’t perfect. He said: “Some kids really shied away on Zoom. They missed being face to face with a tutor.
Students played to 150 people at Stanley Ward Conservative Club.Tickets were limited to allow for social distancing, but raised £500 to help fund the community-focussed music school.
Coun Burdess said: “We should encourage our children to develop their talents in the arts. Not everyone is academic. It made me feel extremely proud to be a part of that event.”