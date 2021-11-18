Blackpool music students' show was a success

Students of Blackpool Music School performed their first show in two years after missing out in 2020.

The deputy mayor gave out certificates on the night of the fundraiser, which marked the young artists’ achievements after a challenging year.

Coun Paula Burdess said: “The performances were absolutely outstanding. It was so professional and it showed how much incredible talent our young people have. I encourage them all to keep up their hard work.”

Blackpool music school performers

John Shaw, head of the academy, said online classes helped students to keep learning during the pandemic, but weren’t perfect. He said: “Some kids really shied away on Zoom. They missed being face to face with a tutor.

Students played to 150 people at Stanley Ward Conservative Club.Tickets were limited to allow for social distancing, but raised £500 to help fund the community-focussed music school.