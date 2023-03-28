The case, which is being held at Preston Crown Court’s Sessions House, began on October 11 last year and is into its fifth month. It has already been running for longer than originally anticipated, after a number of adjournments.

This week, following on from a week long suspension of trial proceedings last week after one of the defendants was unwell, the case has still not resumed. Proceedings have remained on hold today (Tuesday, March 28) due to the continued health issues of the defendant, understood to be Michelle Davidson, who is Andy Pilley’s sister.

In addition to that, a member of the jury is also unable to attend due to other reasons. The case had previously been adjourned for almost a month, until March 13, for the benefit of the jury in the face of a long-running and complex court case. It has not yet been confirmed when the trial will resume.

Andy Pilley, owner of Fleetwood Town FC, is still in the middle of long-running court proceedings

Why is the case about and why is it taking so long?

The case is about alleged fraudulent mis-selling of energy supply contracts by companies owned by Mr Pilley. It is claimed by prosecutors, on behalf of Lancashire’s Trading Standards, that sales teams employed by Mr Pilley’s companies “routinely used false statements, misleading information and outright lies” to win sales.

The prosecutors allege that individual sellers told customers they were phoning as independent brokers and they recommended gas provider Business Energy Solutions Ltd (BES) and electricity supplier BES Commercial Electric Ltd ahead of rival firms, misleadingly claiming that their prices were cheaper. The profits made by Mr Pilley’s firms ran into millions during the period in question, but prosecutors allege that some of those profits were made on the back of fraudulent practices.

The case is particularly complex, however, because there are several companies involved in different elements of the operation, with different roles by each of the defendants, and unravelling the details accurately is proving to be a lengthy process. Having heard the lengthy case for the prosecution, the case has moved on to presentations from the defence teams. However, proceedings have been delayed by unforeseen circumstances in recent weeks.

Preston Crown Court's Sessions House

What are Andy Pilley and his co-defendants charged with?

Fleetwood Town FC owner Mr Pilley, 52, from Thornton, is accused of two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors, one count of false representation and one count of being concerned with the retention of criminal property. Mr Pilley’s sister, Michelle Davidson, 49, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys faces two counts of running a business with the intention of defrauding creditors and one of being concerned with the retention of criminal property. Lee Qualter, 52, of Holmefield Avenue, Cleveleys, faces one allegation of running a company with the intent to defraud.