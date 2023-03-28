The police station, on Market Place, closed in 2018 and the site was bought by Choice Hotels in February 2019, with the company announcing plans to create Bobby’s Yard, offering top local, independent food and drink.

The ambitious plans created a stir in Poulton a public consultation was held to let people see the proposals in detail and a team was on hand to answer questions from the public.

After the application was finally lodged with Wyre planners in May 2021, a spokesman for Choice Hotels said at that time: “Poulton is a place where we have been looking to invest for some time, however finding the right property was key.

Artist's impression of original plans - by Choice Hotels - to turn the former Poulton Police Station into an artisan food and drink venue, showing a plan of the street frontage by architects Stanton Andrews.

“The former police station is an exciting site at the heart of Poulton’s town centre and will allow us to be fully immersed in the Poulton community.”

However, the application was surprisingly withdrawn in December 2021.

Choice Hotels did not comment at the time.

The former Poulton Police Station building

Now the scheme has been submitted to Wyre planners again by Preston-based planning consultants Smith and Love, who refer to their client as BY1 Limited.

A covering letter from the consultants states: “I am pleased to inform you that a full planning application has been submitted on behalf of our client BY1 Limited, for the conversion and extension of the former Police Station, to create a retail and leisure development comprising a food hall at Market Place, Poulton-le-Fylde.”

The latest application again includes architectural designs drawn up by Stanton Andrew Architects.

A statement submitted to the council by Stanton Andrew Architects said the new design of the station, which lies within the Poulton conservation area, would 'integrate the old with the new'.

Artist's impression of the food hall plans

The station's unique archway entrance would be kept in place, while the building's interior would be redesigned and its roof replaced with glass skylights to create an 'industrial chic' appearance.

A large dining hall would be the focal point of the development, positioned at the end of a public thoroughfare surrounded by retail spaces. On market days, additional stalls would be set up in the thoroughfare.