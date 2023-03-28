Attire by Trinity Hospice is the first dedicated menswear shop for the charity, selling high-quality, preloved clothing.

The new addition to the hospice’s retail portfolio opened on Market Square in Lytham on Monday, and boasts retro-inspired décor, designed to capture the attention of shoppers in the heart of Lytham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity’s head of retail and volunteer services, Paul Guest, said: “We’re really excited to be opening our new menswear boutique, which will provide shoppers in Lytham with a premium shopping experience on their doorstep.

Attire by Trinity Hospice in Lytham

“With a lack of dedicated menswear shops on the high street in general, we think it’s a really positive step to be able to offer men a sustainable shopping destination that also looks fantastic – a testament to our brilliant team of staff and volunteers who have made it all happen.

“Our shops are vital in supporting the important work that Trinity Hospice does, and Attire will play a central part in raising money for good causes, whilst giving people the opportunity to shop second-hand in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really proud of the space and can’t wait to see what our customers think.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Hospice has shops across the Fylde coast, including a book and music store on Wood Street in St Annes which raises money for Brian House Children’s Hospice. The charity is always on the look out for volunteers. If you would like to offer your time, visit https://www.trinityhospice.co.uk/support-us/our-shops/ or call (01253) 395822.