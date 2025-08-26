Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs across the Fylde and Wyre - including the major towns of Lytham St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys and Fleetwood- and ranked them from the lowest rated to highest according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey.

1 . Fylde and Wyre GPs ranked All the GP surgeries across Fylde and Wyre ranked by patient surveys (2025 data) | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Poplar House Surgery (FY8 2EP) 69% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Holland House Surgery (FY8 5DZ) 71% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Queensway Medical Centre (FY6 7ST) 74% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Fleetwood Surgery (FY7 8GU) 76% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales