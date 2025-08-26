All the GP surgeries across Lytham, Poulton, Cleveleys & Fleetwood ranked by the 2025 GP Patient Survey

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Take a look at where patients ranked Fylde and Wyre’s GP surgeries in the latest GP Patient Survey.

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs across the Fylde and Wyre - including the major towns of Lytham St Annes, Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys and Fleetwood- and ranked them from the lowest rated to highest according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey.

You can also see the Blackpool version of this story here.

All the GP surgeries across Fylde and Wyre ranked by patient surveys (2025 data)

1. Fylde and Wyre GPs ranked

All the GP surgeries across Fylde and Wyre ranked by patient surveys (2025 data) | Google Maps

69% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Poplar House Surgery (FY8 2EP)

69% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

71% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Holland House Surgery (FY8 5DZ)

71% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

74% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Queensway Medical Centre (FY6 7ST)

74% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

76% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

5. Fleetwood Surgery (FY7 8GU)

76% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

77% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

6. Broadway Medical Centre (FY7 8GU)

77% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

