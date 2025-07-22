Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.
The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.
Below we have collated all the GPs in Blackpool - those with a postcode starting with either FY1, FY2, FY3, or FY4- and ranked them from the lowest rated to highest according to how they fared in the 2025 GP Patient Survey.
1. Blackpool GPS ranked by patients
All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by the 2025 GP Patient Survey | Google Maps
2. Compass Medical Practice (virtual/mobile GP, Po Box 1371, Blackpool, FY1 9NP)
29% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
3. Marton Medical Centre (FY3 9ES)
70% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
4. Adelaide Street Surgery (FY1 3JG)
70% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
5. Glenroyd Medical Centre (FY2 0JG)
73% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
6. St Paul's Medical Centre (FY1 2HH)
74% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps
