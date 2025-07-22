All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by the 2025 GP Patient Survey

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:30 BST

Take a look at where patients ranked Blackpool’s 15 GP surgeries in the latest GP Patient Survey.

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in Blackpool - those with a postcode starting with either FY1, FY2, FY3, or FY4- and ranked them from the lowest rated to highest according to how they fared in the 2025 GP Patient Survey.

All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by the 2025 GP Patient Survey

1. Blackpool GPS ranked by patients

All 15 Blackpool GP surgeries ranked by the 2025 GP Patient Survey | Google Maps

29% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Compass Medical Practice (virtual/mobile GP, Po Box 1371, Blackpool, FY1 9NP)

29% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

70% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Marton Medical Centre (FY3 9ES)

70% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

70% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Adelaide Street Surgery (FY1 3JG)

70% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

73% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

5. Glenroyd Medical Centre (FY2 0JG)

73% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

74% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

6. St Paul's Medical Centre (FY1 2HH)

74% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

