Blackpool planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including new flats & changes to Santander

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (March 11 and March 17).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 25th Mar 2024, 12:06 GMT

Across the town, seven planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the addition of over 30 new flats, changes to a Santander bank and numerous house extensions among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

All the Blackpool planning applications validated between March 18 and March 25

Application validated on Mar 18 for use of premises as 8 one bedroom self contained apartments and 8 two bedroom self contained apartments following internal alterations (Prior Approval)

2. Chiswick Court, Chiswick Grove, Blackpool FY3 9TW

Application validated on Mar 18 for use of premises as 8 one bedroom self contained apartments and 8 two bedroom self contained apartments following internal alterations (Prior Approval)

Application validated on Mar 18 for external alterations and use of premises as 2 self-contained flats with a detached annex belonging to the ground floor flat and associated parking and provision of a dropped kerb to Rosebery Avenue.

3. 53 Rosebery Avenue, Blackpool FY4 1LA

Application validated on Mar 18 for external alterations and use of premises as 2 self-contained flats with a detached annex belonging to the ground floor flat and associated parking and provision of a dropped kerb to Rosebery Avenue.

Application validated on Mar 18 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.

4. 55 Bentinck Avenue, Blackpool FY4 1SD

Application validated on Mar 18 for erection of a single storey rear extension following demolition of existing conservatory.

Application validated on Mar 19 for erection of three storey building comprising 15 x two bedroom self contained permanent flats with vehicle access to rear from Gynn Avenue and associated car parking facilities for 13 vehicles, and refuse store to rear. (Application under section 73A of the Planning Act for the variation of condition 2 (materials) attached to application 15/0632 which was an application to vary conditions 2,4,5, and 9 attached to application reference 23/0884 24/0153 Cond 2 (Materials)

5. Application validated on Dec 18 for discharge of conditions 2 (materials ), 4 (bin and cycle storage), 5 (construction management plan) & 9 (POS Payment) attached to planning permission 15/0632.

Application validated on Mar 19 for erection of three storey building comprising 15 x two bedroom self contained permanent flats with vehicle access to rear from Gynn Avenue and associated car parking facilities for 13 vehicles, and refuse store to rear. (Application under section 73A of the Planning Act for the variation of condition 2 (materials) attached to application 15/0632 which was an application to vary conditions 2,4,5, and 9 attached to application reference 23/0884 24/0153 Cond 2 (Materials) Photo: Google Maps

Application validated on Mar 20 for eemoval of part front boundary wall and formation of hardstanding for vehicle crossing.

6. 70A Anchorsholme Lane East, Blackpool FY5 3QL

Application validated on Mar 20 for eemoval of part front boundary wall and formation of hardstanding for vehicle crossing.

