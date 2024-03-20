Blackpool planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including new roof at Blackpool Victoria

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council last week (March 11 and March 17).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 12:44 GMT

Across the town, seven planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new roof at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, new holiday flats and a new classroom at a secondary school among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

Blackpool planning applications validated between March 11 and March 17

Blackpool planning applications validated between March 11 and March 17

Application validated on Mar 11 for installation of replacement roofing and erection of a roof deck with 3no air condenser units enclosed by 2.6m high louvre panels.

2. Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Whinney Heys Road, Blackpool FY3 8NR

Application validated on Mar 11 for use of premises as 3 self contained serviced holiday flats.

3. 18 Hull Road, Blackpool FY1 4QB

Screening/scoping request validated on Mar 12 in relation to a proposed Anchorsholme Coastal Protection Scheme to determine if an Environmental Statement would be required to be submitted under the Environmental Impact Assesment Regulations 2017

4. The promenade between Anchorsholme and Little Bispham, Blackpool

Application validated on Mar 13 for alterations to perimeter fencing, installation of gates fronting Argosy Avenue and erection of a catio to rear.

5. 154 Argosy Avenue, Blackpool, FY3 7NQ

Application validated on Mar 14 for the erection of a single storey building for use as a classroom and provision of decking to front and side of building

6. Park School, Whitegate drive, Blackpool FY3 9HF

