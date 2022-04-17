Former Fleetwood Town players will be facing up to a squad of Blackpool Legends in a local derby being held at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood, on Sunday May 1.A bumper charity auction and raffle, as well as an evening disco and entertainment by Fleetwood rock band The JEPS will complete the day, which is being organised byFleetwood Town FC All Stars.The All Stars, a committee of local Fleetwood Town supporters, some of whom are former players themselves, hope to raise more than £10,000, with funds raised being given to help the family of six-year old Isabelle, who was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer, Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, last summer.

Since then, Fylde coast folk have rallied round to help and, incredibly managing to raise the £200,000 needed to get her pioneering treatment in the States.

Ex-Fleetwood Town hero Nathan pond (left) and former Fleetwood and Blackpool man Jamie Milligan will be among the all-stars involved in the charity match

The money raised from the match will help Isabelle’s family with additional, on-going costs.Fleetwood Town All Stars spokesman Val Barton said : “This year we decided to focus our campaign funds on Isabelle, which is a cause which has touched everyone’s hearts.

"We’re hoping people can get behind this event.”The day’s action kicks off at 3.30pm with a penalty shoot out between Fleetwood Under 8s and Poulton Under 8s.At 4pm, favourite past players from Bloomfield Road will be taking on former Fleetwood Town players in the main match.

Signed up for the match so far are ex-Blackpool and Fleetwood Town star Jamie Milligan, and Highbury favourites such as Nathan Pond, Richie Allen, Scott Davies, Gareth Seddon, Lennie Reid, Jamie Maguire and many more.

Fleetwood Sea Cadets Old Boys Band will play during the interval.The after-match presentation will take place on the pitch at 5.50pm, with the adults-only evening entertainment being staged in Jim’s Bar at 7pm.There will be a grand prize draw and charity auction with cash prizes of £125 and £75, while local DJ Gary Savage and headliners The JEPS will keep the music flowing.

Fylde coast residents have been keen to help little Isabelle Grundy

Tickets cost just £5 and can be obtained online at https://store.fleetwoodtownfc.com/tickets?ftredirect=1 and also visiting the club shop