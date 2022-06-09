The event, taking place for the first time since 2019, is being staged this Sunday (June 12) and will see the return of the much-loved parade of floats.

Activities will be based around King George’s Playing Fields in Thornton and will include the crowning of Thornton Cleveleys Rosebud Queen, eight year old Pixie Hammond, the parade and a funfair.

Thornton Cleveleys Gala in a previous year

The colourful procession will leave King Georges Playing Fields at noon, making its way down Victoria Road East, then left on to Lawsons Road and along Trunnah, left at Fleetwood Road North and back up to King Georges Playing Fields for around 1pm.

This year, for the first time, the parade will be led by the Lancashire Mounted Constabulary.

Gala secretary Helen Moorhouse said: "I’m delighted to get the mounted police to lead the parade, after several years of trying.

“We would love to see the whole community come out to support us in our 124th year, this is put on for the people of Thornton Cleveleys to enjoy.

"We still need a few marshalls and if anyone is able to help, I would love to hear from them as soon as possible.”

The event will begin with the hoisting of the gala flag by gala chairman Holly Moorhouse at 10.30am followed by flower laying and the service of remembrance at Thornton Cenotaph at 11am.

Meanwhile, the judging of the parade entries on King Georges Playing Fields will also take place at 11am, before the parade sets off at noon.

The traditional crowning ceremony takes place at 2pm.