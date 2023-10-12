Roll out the barrel – Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival is all set to return next month.

This year will mark the event’s 40th edition and organisers are laying on the widest selection of fine real ales, ciders and perries as possible – and will also set aside a gin bar.

The annual festival is being coordinated by the Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

When and where is it happening?

Matt Walker pours a pint behind the bar at Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival in 2022. Photo: Michelle Adamson

The festival is being staged at its traditional home, the Marine Hall on The Esplanade in Fleetwood.

It runs from Thursday, November 2 to Saturday, November 4, opening at noon each day and closing at 11pm on Thursday and Friday and 9pm on Saturday.

What does it include this time?

It will feature a wide range of cask and craft beers, cider and perry and beers from around the world.

(L-R) Gary Levin, Ray Jackson and Jo Monk toast a successful event after Fleetwood Beer and Cider Festival 2022. Photo: Michelle Adamson

There will also be a Gin and Fizz bar, a varied selection of hot and cold food, a cheese stall and a range of non-alcoholic drinks for the designated driver.

There will be live music on Friday evening from the Cooper Collective.

What they say

Gary Levin, chair of the Festival Organising Group said: “It’s great to be back again.

"It’s the highlight of the branch year and we know many regulars enjoy the event.

"This year as ever we’re mixing things up with a great range of drinks to please all palates.

"Our crack team of drinks buyers have been talking to suppliers for several weeks to provide an exciting range for you to enjoy.

"Remember that every CAMRA member working the festival is a volunteer and doing this because they enjoy it.

"We thank them for the not inconsiderable effort they put in.”

Any members who want to volunteer at the event can find details on the branch website and fill in the form.

Rick Pickup, chair of the Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre branch of CAMRA, said: “Forty is a ripe old age to get to for any event, we have members who are not that old yet!

"All of the events have been staged at the wonderful Marine Hall and we thank them for their help.

“We invite everyone to come along and celebrate our birthday!”

Ticket details

Tickets are now on sale for via the Marine Hall and wyretheatres.co.uk.

Admission will also be available on the day.