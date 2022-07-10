The big event combines fundraising activities, fun events, a sail past of vessels and an open day for the station and takes place on Saturday July 16, from 11am onwards.
This year organisers have more activities lined up, with entertainment from popular Fleetwood singing duo Father and Son (Wal and Dion Mitchinson), The Old Boy’s Band, Nick Flash and the Lytham Sea Shanty Crew.
There will also be the the traditional sail past by the Fleetwood lifeboats and yachts from Fleetwood Marina, expected to begin around 12.30pm.
A display of boat-handling skills by the lifeboat crews is expected to start at about 2.30pm.
Alongside the usual raffle and tombola stalls, there will be children’s games, a bar and food kiosks, including the renowned cake table.
There will also be a chance to meet the crews.
Coxswain Daryl Randles said: “It’s brilliant to have our Lifeboat Day back, we’ve all really missed it.
"It’s a great occasion, when we can meet up with our friends and supporters, as well as it being a fantastic opportunity for our crew to say.
“We hope the crowds return again this year, they’ve always been supportive and as always, we’re hoping the weather is good. We’re looking
forward to a fantastic day.
“We want to thank the local community for their continued support, especially over the past couple of very difficult years.”
The RNLI plays a crucial role in keeping sailors and beach users safe, but the organisation relies on fundraisers and donations.